DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) in a report issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.

DMPI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of DMPI opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.73. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.79% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Carnival Shares Gap Up to $18.48
Carnival Shares Gap Up to $18.48
Entercom Communications Shares Gap Up to $2.01
Entercom Communications Shares Gap Up to $2.01
Invesco Mortgage Capital Shares Gap Up to $3.58
Invesco Mortgage Capital Shares Gap Up to $3.58
Welbilt Shares Gap Up to $7.09
Welbilt Shares Gap Up to $7.09
Marathon Oil Shares Gap Up to $6.23
Marathon Oil Shares Gap Up to $6.23
Activision Blizzard Shares Gap Down to $69.81
Activision Blizzard Shares Gap Down to $69.81


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report