DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) in a report issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.

DMPI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of DMPI opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.73. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.79% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

