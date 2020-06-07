InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $58.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. InterDigital Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 328.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 33,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $849,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

