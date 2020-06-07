Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Given Buy Rating at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 266.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CERC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerecor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Cerecor alerts:

CERC opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. Cerecor has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $157.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Analysts forecast that Cerecor will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cerecor Inc. sold 92,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $143,804.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,805,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,199,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 1,981,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $5,428,540.06. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,147,876 shares of company stock valued at $9,958,879. 64.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 23.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.