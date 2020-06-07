7Digital Group (LON:7DIG) Shares Down 2.7%

7Digital Group PLC (LON:7DIG) dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), approximately 2,013,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 385% from the average daily volume of 414,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.24.

About 7Digital Group (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a B2B digital music and radio services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Content, Licensing, and Creative. Its Content division is involved in the sale of digital music. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

