Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Lufthansa earned a daily sentiment score of 0.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Deutsche Lufthansa’s score:

DLAKY opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.66 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

