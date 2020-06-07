iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $222.27

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $222.27 and last traded at $220.94, with a volume of 158546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,868 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,637.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,553,000 after purchasing an additional 595,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 57,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

