Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.65

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.65 and last traded at $89.42, with a volume of 280843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised Regal Beloit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,170,000 after acquiring an additional 69,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,452,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,392,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,200,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,563,000 after acquiring an additional 198,264 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,419,000 after acquiring an additional 102,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.