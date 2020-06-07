Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.65

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.65 and last traded at $89.42, with a volume of 280843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised Regal Beloit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,170,000 after acquiring an additional 69,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,452,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,392,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,200,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,563,000 after acquiring an additional 198,264 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,419,000 after acquiring an additional 102,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Reaches New 12-Month High at $222.27
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Reaches New 12-Month High at $222.27
Regal Beloit Sets New 1-Year High at $90.65
Regal Beloit Sets New 1-Year High at $90.65
FTI Foodtech International Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.20
FTI Foodtech International Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.20
Elecosoft Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.00
Elecosoft Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.00
Cadillac Ventures Trading Up 50%
Cadillac Ventures Trading Up 50%
Carvana Sets New 1-Year High at $116.69
Carvana Sets New 1-Year High at $116.69


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report