Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.00

Elecosoft PLC (LON:ELCO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18), with a volume of 133136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.07).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Elecosoft in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 million and a PE ratio of 27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.39.

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

