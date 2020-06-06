Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 447.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 15,735.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 451,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 448,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $227,348,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 293,880 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 434,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 207,933 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,587,544,000 after purchasing an additional 203,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total value of $7,763,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 244,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 372,428 shares of company stock valued at $158,749,047 over the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Vertical Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.31.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $490.78 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.