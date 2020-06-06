JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 25,232 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of J M Smucker worth $23,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 954,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,946,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in J M Smucker by 14.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J M Smucker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.15.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $252,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.72.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

