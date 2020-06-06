Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 289,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Nucor worth $22,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 356,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 43,494 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 814,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,333,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Nucor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Nucor stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

