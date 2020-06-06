Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 148,366 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148,366 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Tiffany & Co. worth $20,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $121.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average is $130.34.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TIF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

