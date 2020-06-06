Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508,843 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,341,000 after buying an additional 1,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,461,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,658,000 after acquiring an additional 881,635 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,611,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SMAR. Wedbush boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.

SMAR stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $60.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 36,258 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $1,592,088.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,255,358.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $270,756.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,490 shares of company stock worth $29,011,887. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.