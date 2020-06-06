Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1,155.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $3,282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $5,626,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $96,028.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $377,632.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NYSE WWW opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

