Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $17,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,585,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,357,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,856,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,508,000 after buying an additional 29,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,957,000 after buying an additional 59,221 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,715,000 after purchasing an additional 155,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Shares of JKHY opened at $178.07 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $195.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

