Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 305.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 180,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 209,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 529,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

