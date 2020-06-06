GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $7,931,058.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,310,715.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,082 shares of company stock valued at $14,371,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.