Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 3,538.9% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 327,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,486,639 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after buying an additional 45,026 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Halliburton from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

