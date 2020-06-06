Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 15,800 Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.67, a PEG ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

In other news, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,542 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $139,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,855.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 116,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $2,095,841.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,150,524 shares in the company, valued at $56,740,937.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,056 shares of company stock worth $4,284,116. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

