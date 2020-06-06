Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2,021.19. The firm has a market cap of $1,227.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

