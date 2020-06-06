Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,843 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $20,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,863 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,739,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $86.91 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $478,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $405,030.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,256.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,785 shares of company stock valued at $14,322,937 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

