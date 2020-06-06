Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,233 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XHE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000.

XHE stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $90.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39.

