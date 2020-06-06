Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,716 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Bridger Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,932,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,870,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 200,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,245,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45,238 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $16,532,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $25,125.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,712.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,096 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.