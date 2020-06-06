Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,827 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Lake Street Capital upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.91.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion and a PE ratio of -4.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,807,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,900,000 shares of company stock worth $53,396,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.