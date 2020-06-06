Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299,251 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,275,000 after purchasing an additional 466,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,724 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,321 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $97.81 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

