Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 24,419 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,419 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Tractor Supply worth $17,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 107,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $122.13 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $124.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

