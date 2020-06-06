Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.43 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,683 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $19,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.01%.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,406 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

