Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,379 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $19,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,558,000 after purchasing an additional 144,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 953,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 290,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 118.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 876,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,580 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CENTA opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

