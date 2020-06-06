Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,241,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $20,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 34,391 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $898,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,985,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,276,000 after buying an additional 166,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 39,426 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

IRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,843 shares in the company, valued at $124,063.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Schaeffer acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

