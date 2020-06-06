Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 356 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Legg Mason by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 43,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Terence Johnson sold 178,300 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $8,699,257.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,190.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 1,681,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $16,999,995.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,303,033 shares of company stock valued at $64,751,538 in the last three months. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Legg Mason stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. Legg Mason Inc has a one year low of $33.99 and a one year high of $50.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

