Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,483 Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,378,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,983,000 after buying an additional 37,499 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

SXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $53.13 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

