Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 114.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,775,000 after buying an additional 1,218,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3,859.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,392 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 738,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,685,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,267,000 after buying an additional 538,440 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,859,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,630,000. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STM opened at $27.96 on Friday. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

