Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 343 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,911 shares of company stock worth $12,745,447 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.42 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

