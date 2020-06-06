7,820 Shares in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Knoll by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,810,000 after purchasing an additional 240,251 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,272,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,135,000 after buying an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 108,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,593,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 0.3% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,060,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNL opened at $12.56 on Friday. Knoll Inc has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Knoll had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

KNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

