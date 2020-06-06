Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,314 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after buying an additional 103,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,144,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,524,000 after buying an additional 169,735 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,658,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,122,000 after buying an additional 456,216 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,494,000 after buying an additional 661,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,493,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,721,000 after buying an additional 769,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PTC from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

Shares of PTC opened at $83.74 on Friday. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,005,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,238,805.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

