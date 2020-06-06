Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 1,235 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 1,235.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 260.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYT opened at $175.34 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.45.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

