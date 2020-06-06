Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,888 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Cfra dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

