Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $811,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,828,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $257,842,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $184.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.76.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

