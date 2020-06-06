Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1,579.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 348.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 87,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000.

NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $34.41 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 343 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc
Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 343 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc
7,820 Shares in Knoll Inc Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.
7,820 Shares in Knoll Inc Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.
Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in PTC Inc
Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in PTC Inc
Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 1,235 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF
Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 1,235 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF
Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,888 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,888 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $811,000 in Union Pacific Co.
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $811,000 in Union Pacific Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report