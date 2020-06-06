Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1,579.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 348.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 87,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000.

NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $34.41 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.

