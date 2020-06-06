11,409 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

