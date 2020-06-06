Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,571 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Regenxbio worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 342.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

RGNX opened at $37.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. Regenxbio Inc has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.64.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.99 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 197.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. Regenxbio’s revenue for the quarter was up 1855.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. Analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $281,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $421,260 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

