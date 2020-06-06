Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,165 shares of company stock worth $406,386. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.