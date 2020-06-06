Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $63.23 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

