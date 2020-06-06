HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.1% in the first quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 85,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $165,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 31.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,227.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,397.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,021.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

