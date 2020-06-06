Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $165,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,227.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,397.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,021.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.