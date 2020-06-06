Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $167,000 Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.90.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $146.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

