Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,227.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,397.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,021.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

