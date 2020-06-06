Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases 32 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,227.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2,021.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

