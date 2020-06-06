Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 17 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,227.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2,021.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

