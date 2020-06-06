Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 17 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,227.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2,021.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 293 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 293 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. is Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Amazon.com, Inc. is Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $167,000 Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $167,000 Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Stake Raised by Atlas Private Wealth Management
Amazon.com, Inc. Stake Raised by Atlas Private Wealth Management
Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases 32 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases 32 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report