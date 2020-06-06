J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,227.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,397.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,021.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

